CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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26.05.2026 01:15:00
Eli Lilly Just Got a Huge Vote of Confidence From Morgan Stanley -- and It's All About Mounjaro
The introduction of GLP-1 drugs has revolutionized the way the world looks at weight loss. Taking a shot or a pill to curb one's appetite and lose weight is close to a miracle for those who have long struggled with their weight. And, beyond aesthetics, there are significant health benefits associated with weight loss. No wonder the competition is so fierce in the GLP-1 race. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) got a head start with Wegovy. But Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) quickly took over the lead position with its Mounjaro and Zepbound GLP-1 drugs. There's been a lot of news in the niche in 2026, but this lesser-known fact about Eli Lilly's Mounjaro could be more important than you think.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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