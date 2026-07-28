Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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28.07.2026 18:15:00
Eli Lilly Just Made a $2.8 Billion Bet That Goes Beyond GLP-1 Drugs
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has garnered plenty of headlines in recent years, especially for its work in the weight loss market, where it is a leader. The company's Zepbound is the world's best-selling anti-obesity medicine and continues to post incredible sales growth. As demand for weight-loss drugs continues to expand -- some analysts think the market will reach $150 billion by the early 2030s -- Eli Lilly could continue to ride that tailwind and post strong returns over the medium-term. However, there is a lot going on at the company beyond the success of its GLP-1 portfolio. Eli Lilly has been on an acquisition spree to expand and diversify its lineup. And the company recently announced another acquisition worth noting. Here's what investors need to know. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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