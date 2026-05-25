Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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25.05.2026 11:05:00
Eli Lilly Just Made a Game-Changing Move in the Billion-Dollar Weight Loss Drug Space. Here's What You Need to Know.
When you think of growth stocks, you may immediately think of technology. But this isn't the only field delivering significant revenue gains these days. In fact, you'll find one of the biggest growth themes in a surprising area: healthcare. I'm talking about the business of weight loss drugs. Today, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk lead this market, marching toward a value of $100 billion by early next decade. And others, from biotech Viking Therapeutics to pharma giant Pfizer, aim to eventually participate too.So this market offers high growth -- but eventually competition may heat up as new drugs reach the finish line. This means it's crucial for players to continue building out their portfolios. With this in mind, Lilly just made a game-changing move in this high-growth space. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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