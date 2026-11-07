Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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07.11.2026 19:30:00

Eli Lilly Just Raised Its 2026 Revenue Forecast by $5.5 Billion. Is the Stock Still a Buy?

After a 57% run-up over the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares are expensive. The stock is now trading at 47 times trailing earnings. That's more than double the price-to-earnings ratio of the pharmaceutical industry. There are some sound reasons for that, which, put together, make the stock a buy, in my opinion.

First, sales are growing rapidly. Revenue was $24.4 billion in the third quarter, 39% higher than the same period a year ago. Profits are soaring, too. Earnings per share increased 16% in the quarter, to $7.22. Even better, management raised its guidance for full-year revenue from $85 billion to $87 billion to $91 billion to $92 billion.

It's no wonder, as Lilly's GLP-1 drug tirzepatide, which is marketed as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for obesity, dethroned Merck's cancer drug Keytruda last year to become the world's best-selling drug.

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Eli Lilly 1 226,20 0,54% Eli Lilly

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