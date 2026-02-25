Eli Lilly Aktie
Eli Lilly Just Took 2 Major Steps Forward in the Billion-Dollar Obesity Drug Market. Here's What You Need to Know.
One of the biggest growth markets in the pharmaceutical industry today is that of weight loss drugs. Novo Nordisk got the ball rolling when it launched Ozempic back in 2017. The drug, part of the GLP-1 class, was approved for type 2 diabetes but also proved to be useful for weight loss. Novo Nordisk followed up by winning approval for the same ingredient -- semaglutide -- under the name Wegovy for weight loss.Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) soon joined with tirzepatide, commercialized as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for obesity. Though Novo led the market in the early days, Lilly soon gained ground -- and slipped ahead. Today, Lilly holds a 60% share of the U.S. market for these kinds of drugs. And now Lilly just took two major steps forward in this billion-dollar market. Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
