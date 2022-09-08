|
08.09.2022 15:40:48
Eli Lilly: Late-breaking Lebrikizumab Data Shows Long-lasting Results In Atopic Dermatitis
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said new detailed results from phase 3 monotherapy studies in atopic dermatitis showed investigational lebrikizumab provided robust and durable improvements in skin clearance and itch for patients who achieved a clinical response at week 16 through one year of treatment. Lebrikizumab showed similar results when dosed once every four weeks or once every two weeks after week 16. Safety at 52 weeks was consistent with the induction phase of the trials and prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitis.
Lilly and Almirall S.A. plan to submit regulatory applications to FDA and European Medicines Agency respectively for lebrikizumab in atopic dermatitis in the current year.
