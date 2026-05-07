Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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07.05.2026 18:42:19
Eli Lilly Now Has the World's Best-Selling Drug -- But Does That Make the Stock a No-Brainer Buy?
The success of Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, has now made it the top-selling drug on the planet, according to Bloomberg. And for investors, there are plenty of reasons to believe that the massive profits from Mounjaro and its weight-loss drug, Zepbound, will continue to drive huge returns for Eli Lilly stock.Lilly released first-quarter earnings that showed Mounjaro generated $8.66 billion in sales, up from $3.84 billion a year ago. That vaulted Mounjaro past Keytruda, the cancer therapy manufactured by Merck, which has been the world's top-selling drug since the first quarter of 2023. Keytruda generated $7.9 billion in sales. Lilly said U.S. revenue for Mounjaro was $4.2 billion, up 59% from a year ago, and international revenue was $4.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion in Q1 2025. The company said the international growth was driven by the addition of Mounjaro to China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), which made it available to the Chinese market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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