Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
|
26.01.2026 17:15:00
Eli Lilly or Viking Therapeutics: Which Stock Is More Likely to be a Millionaire-Maker?
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and biotech Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) have one major thing in common: They both work in the high-growth area of weight loss drugs. Lilly's tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for weight loss, is bringing in blockbuster revenue and driving the company's growth. Viking's candidates, which are in the same class of drugs as Lilly's, are progressing in late-stage clinical studies.The weight loss drug market is forecast to reach nearly $100 billion by the end of the decade, and demand has been consistently high for today's commercialized products -- so there's reason to be optimistic about the growth potential of these types of drugs. Considering this, which stock is more likely to be a millionaire-maker -- Eli Lilly or Viking Therapeutics? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!