Eli Lilly Partners With Amazon's Pharmacy Business: Here's Why Both Stocks Should Win From the Deal

There's an old saying that "politics makes strange bedfellows." We could add that business sometimes does too.Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and e-commerce/cloud services leader Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) might not seem to have much in common. However, the two companies will work together going forward in an important way. And both Lilly and Amazon stocks could benefit from the partnership.Lilly announced on Wednesday that it will use Amazon Pharmacy to fill prescriptions for several of its drugs on its direct sales website, LillyDirect. The big drugmaker launched LillyDirect earlier this year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel