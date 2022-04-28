|
28.04.2022 12:52:39
Eli Lilly Q1 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY22 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) reported Thursday that net income for the first quarter increased about 40 percent to $1.90 billion or $2.10 per share from $1.36 billion or $1.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.62 per share, compared to $1.61 per share in the prior-year quarter.
On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
World-wide revenue for the quarter grew 15 percent to $7.81 billion from $6.81 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expected revenues of $6.91 billion for the quarter.
The increase in revenue reflects volume growth of 20 percent. Excluding revenue from COVID-19 antibodies and Alimta, revenue grew only 10 percent.
Products including Trulicity, Taltz, Verzenio, Jardiance, Olumiant, Emgality, Retevmo, Cyramza and Tyvyt contributed 13 percentage points of revenue growth and represented 61 percent of total revenue.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.45 per share and adjusted in the range of $8.15 to $8.30 per share on revenues between $28.8 billion and $29.3 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.00 to $8.15 per share and adjusted in the range of $8.50 to $8.65 per share on revenues between $27.8 billion and $28.3 billion.
The Street is currently looking for earnings of $8.19 per share on revenues of $26.80 billion for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Eli Lilly and verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.22
|Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.02.22
|Eli Lilly-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Corona-Antikörper bescheren Eli Lilly Umsatzsprung (dpa-AFX)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Eli Lilly and präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Eli Lilly and stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|278,15
|-0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.