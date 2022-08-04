|
04.08.2022 12:58:11
Eli Lilly Reduces FY22 Earnings Guidance; Revenue Outlook Remains Unchanged
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has lowered its 2022 reported EPS guidance by $0.34 to now be in the range of $6.96 to $7.11 and lowered non-GAAP EPS guidance by $0.25 to now be in the range of $7.90 to $8.05. The company said the $0.25 reduction in the non-GAAP EPS range is driven entirely from the impact of foreign exchange rates.
The company still anticipates 2022 revenue to be between $28.8 billion and $29.3 billion. This includes an additional $400 million of unfavorability from foreign exchange rates, offset by additional revenue from the COVID-19 antibody, bebtelovimab. The additional revenue from bebtelovimab is inclusive of $275 million from the U.S. government purchase agreement announced in June 2022 as well as estimated revenue from the commencement of non-U.S. government distribution.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.08 on revenue of $28.27 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter net income and EPS were $1.13 billion and $1.25, respectively, compared with $1.68 billion and $1.85, a year ago. The company noted that second quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS was inclusive of $0.46 of acquired IPR&D and development milestone charges, compared with $0.04 in prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.68, for the quarter.
Net income and earnings per share were $952.5 million and $1.05, respectively, compared with $1.39 billion and $1.53, last year.
Worldwide revenue was $6.49 billion, a decrease of 4% from a year ago, driven by an 11% decrease due to lower realized prices and a 3% decrease from the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by a 10% increase in volume. Excluding revenue from Alimta, which lost exclusivity in major markets, sale of the rights to Cialis in China in second quarter 2021, and COVID-19 antibodies, worldwide revenue increased 6%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $6.67 billion in revenue.
"The inclusion of acquired in-process research and development and development milestone charges in our non-GAAP results will continue to impact comparisons to prior years," Lilly CFO Anat Ashkenazi noted.
Also, Eli Lilly said the FDA has accepted, with Priority Review designation, donanemab for Alzheimer's disease for review under the accelerated approval pathway. The FDA accepted, with Priority Review designation, pirtobrutinib for mantle cell lymphoma for patients previously treated with a BTK inhibitor for review under the accelerated approval pathway.
Shares of Eli Lilly are down 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|298,45
|-0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.