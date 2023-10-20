20.10.2023 14:24:43

Eli Lilly Reports Five-year Outcomes From Pre-planned Analysis Of Phase 3 MonarchE Study

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported five-year outcomes from a pre-planned analysis of the Phase 3 monarchE study evaluating two years of adjuvant Verzenio in combination with endocrine therapy compared with endocrine therapy alone in patients with HR+, HER2-, node-positive early breast cancer at a high risk of recurrence. The company said the impact of two years of adjuvant Verzenio treatment is observed well beyond the treatment period, reducing the risk of long-term recurrence by 32% and improving invasive disease-free survival by 7.6% at 5 years. The overall results were consistent with the well-established safety profile for Verzenio.

"The mature recurrence efficacy benefit demonstrated in monarchE, achieved with a two-year treatment duration, reinforce Verzenio as the standard of care in this curative setting, where Verzenio is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor approved to treat people with HR+, HER2-, node-positive, high risk early breast cancer," said David Hyman, chief medical officer, Lilly.

