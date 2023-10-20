|
20.10.2023 14:24:43
Eli Lilly Reports Five-year Outcomes From Pre-planned Analysis Of Phase 3 MonarchE Study
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported five-year outcomes from a pre-planned analysis of the Phase 3 monarchE study evaluating two years of adjuvant Verzenio in combination with endocrine therapy compared with endocrine therapy alone in patients with HR+, HER2-, node-positive early breast cancer at a high risk of recurrence. The company said the impact of two years of adjuvant Verzenio treatment is observed well beyond the treatment period, reducing the risk of long-term recurrence by 32% and improving invasive disease-free survival by 7.6% at 5 years. The overall results were consistent with the well-established safety profile for Verzenio.
"The mature recurrence efficacy benefit demonstrated in monarchE, achieved with a two-year treatment duration, reinforce Verzenio as the standard of care in this curative setting, where Verzenio is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor approved to treat people with HR+, HER2-, node-positive, high risk early breast cancer," said David Hyman, chief medical officer, Lilly.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Eli Lilly and legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Eli Lilly and abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Verluste in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 pendelt am Mittwochmittag um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Eli Lilly and-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|553,00
|-0,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.