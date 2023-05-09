|
Eli Lilly Reports Interim Results From The Phase 2 Study Of Mirikizumab
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday reported interim results from the Phase 2 study of mirikizumab in pediatric patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The company also announced new analysis from Phase 3 study of mirikizumab in adult patients in UC.
Lilly said the pharmacokinetic (PK), efficacy and safety data from 26 pediatric patients in Phase 2 SHINE-1 study were consistent with the adult Phase 3 LUCENT-1 study and support the planned pediatric Phase 3 studies in UC and Crohn's disease starting later this year.
Further, new analysis from the Phase 3 LUCENT-1 and LUCENT-2 studies showed that adults treated with mirikizumab had significant improvement in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Questionnaire (IBDQ) scores.
These data were presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW), held in Chicago from May 6-9.
