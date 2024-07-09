|
09.07.2024 11:15:00
Eli Lilly Rose More Than 50% So Far This Year. Can It Soar Past $1,000 in the 2nd Half?
The stocks that led gains in the S&P 500 Index in the first half primarily were in the field of tech, operating in the high-growth area of artificial intelligence (AI). But an exception emerged, and this company operates in the generally slower-but-steady growth business of pharmaceuticals. I'm talking about Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). The pharma giant's shares soared 55% in the first half as the company posted double-digit revenue growth -- and amid excitement about two products in particular.Lilly sells Mounjaro and Zepbound, two of the most sought-after drugs for weight control. This market is booming today, with demand for these and other similar drugs surpassing supply. And the weight-loss-drug market could reach as much as $100 billion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs research. Along with this, Lilly has a full portfolio of drugs across treatment areas, including a newly approved one for Alzheimer's disease.So there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Lilly's future. But is this enough to push the shares, trading at around $900 now, past $1,000 in the second half? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Powell-Anhörung: ATX in Rot -- DAX schwächelt -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend höher - Nikkei auf Allzeithoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex schwächer zeigt. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es unterdessen im Verlauf mehrheitlich nach oben.