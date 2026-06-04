Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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04.06.2026 15:27:47
Eli Lilly Sees More Dealmaking Ahead as Management Looks To Leverage Its GLP-1 Success
The pharmaceutical industry is highly technical and incredibly competitive. That is on clear display right now in the GLP-1 weight-loss space. These are newly introduced drugs, but first-to-market Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has already been unseated as the GLP-1 leader by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). What's also notable is that Eli Lilly is openly telling Wall Street what it is doing with its success: Funding acquisitions.While Novo Nordisk was first to market with GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, it faced supply constraints. That opened the U.S. market up to generic competition earlier than normal, hampering the company's success. And it created a big opening for Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are more effective than Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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