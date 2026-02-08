Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
08.02.2026 17:05:00
Eli Lilly Shares Surge on Weight-Loss Drug Momentum. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
The share price of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) jumped last week after the drugmaker reported strong sales of its GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and issued upbeat 2026 guidance. The stock is now up more than 30% over the past year.Let's take a closer look at Eli Lilly's latest results and prospects to see if the stock's momentum can continue.Lilly's GLP-1 drugs continue to be the company's biggest growth driver. In Q4, sales of Mounjaro surged 110% to $7.4 billion, while Zepbound revenue soared 123% from $1.9 billion a year ago to $4.3 billion. Its third-largest drug, Verzenio (treats breast cancer), saw sales rise 3% to $1.6 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
