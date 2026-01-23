Eli Lilly Aktie

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

23.01.2026 11:10:00

Eli Lilly Soared by 39% in 2025, but Here's Another Healthcare Stock to Buy in 2026

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) delivered a gain worthy of a technology growth stock last year. The pharma giant's shares soared 39%, which is a pretty impressive 12-month gain for a company in this industry. Why such momentum? Lilly is the maker of one of the world's most sought-after products: weight loss drugs. The company's tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for weight loss, has driven tremendous gains in revenue in recent quarters. And the outlook for obesity drug growth is strong, with a forecast for a market of almost $100 billion by the end of the decade. If you missed out on Lilly, though, don't worry: Here's another healthcare stock to buy in 2026 -- and it may benefit from the same booming market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
