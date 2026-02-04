Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
04.02.2026 17:20:00
Eli Lilly Soared by 39% in 2025, but Here's Another Healthcare Stock to Buy in 2026
Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) share price jumped 39% in 2025, driven by investors eager to benefit from the success of the company's GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro (for diabetes) and Zepbound (for weight loss). That said, the company's position at the top of the GLP-1 heap isn't guaranteed, with Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) beating Eli Lilly to market with a GLP-1 pill. If you are looking at Eli Lilly, you might want to consider a pharmaceutical stock like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which is relatively unloved right now, instead. Here's why.The pharmaceutical sector is highly competitive and driven by innovation. GLP-1 weight loss drugs are a perfect example. Novo Nordisk was first to market with a GLP-1 shot. Eli Lilly's GLP-1 shots were better received by the market and quickly became the leading options. In early 2026, however, Novo Nordisk was first to market with a GLP-1 pill, which could give it a chance to win back market share. Eli Lilly plans to bring out its own pill, so Novo Nordisk's advantage could be short-lived.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
