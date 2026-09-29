Eli Lilly Stock Barely Moved Following Viking Therapeutics' Impressive Clinical Results. Here's Why.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is currently the leader in the weight loss market. However, the company's success is attracting increasingly more competition, and we should see several anti-obesity medicine launches over the next few years. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is one of those drugmakers that might eventually challenge Eli Lilly. And recently, the clinical-stage biotech released excellent data from a clinical trial, highlighting how promising some of its candidates are.

Viking Therapeutics ran a study that enrolled approximately 180 patients who took either various doses of its leading pipeline candidate, subcutaneous VK2735, or a placebo. They started with a weekly dosing schedule. And after 21 weeks, patients on VK2735 had lost between about 16% and 19% of their body weight. Those are already strong results, but there is more. After the 21-week induction phase, patients switched to several maintenance regimens, including taking VK2735 every other week or monthly for 12 weeks.

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