Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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29.09.2026 23:30:00
Eli Lilly Stock Barely Moved Following Viking Therapeutics' Impressive Clinical Results. Here's Why.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is currently the leader in the weight loss market. However, the company's success is attracting increasingly more competition, and we should see several anti-obesity medicine launches over the next few years. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is one of those drugmakers that might eventually challenge Eli Lilly. And recently, the clinical-stage biotech released excellent data from a clinical trial, highlighting how promising some of its candidates are.
Viking Therapeutics ran a study that enrolled approximately 180 patients who took either various doses of its leading pipeline candidate, subcutaneous VK2735, or a placebo. They started with a weekly dosing schedule. And after 21 weeks, patients on VK2735 had lost between about 16% and 19% of their body weight. Those are already strong results, but there is more. After the 21-week induction phase, patients switched to several maintenance regimens, including taking VK2735 every other week or monthly for 12 weeks.
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Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
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|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
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|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Eli Lilly Buy
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|1 042,80
|-0,02%
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|78,71
|-0,74%