Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.07.2026 17:00:00
Eli Lilly Stock Hits a New All-Time High: Has It Gotten Too Expensive to Buy?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock has been rallying in recent months, taking off from around $850 in late April to more than $1,200 as of Monday's close, for an increase of more than 40% over that stretch. It's a massive rally for the stock in such a short time frame, which has recently pushed it up to not only a new 52-week high but also a new all-time high. The healthcare giant's market cap has climbed back above the $1 trillion mark in the process. But the big question for investors is whether it's gotten too hot to buy; can Eli Lilly stock still be a good buy at around $1,200?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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