Eli Lilly Sues Six Companies Over Unauthorized Retatrutide Sales

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly (LLY) on Wednesday filed six lawsuits against U.S. companies it accused of illegally selling unauthorized versions of its experimental obesity drug retatrutide, escalating its efforts to crack down on black-market products before the medicine receives regulatory approval.

The lawsuits target a range of businesses, including compounding pharmacies, medical spas and online sellers that allegedly marketed products claiming to contain retatrutide. The companies named in the lawsuits are Aesthetic Envy Cosmetic Centers, Astra LLC, Legendary Peptides, Striker Pharmacy, Texas Peptides and Lone Star Peptide Co.

Retatrutide remains in Phase 3 clinical trials for obesity, type 2 diabetes and related conditions and has not been approved by regulators for human use. Lilly said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated in June that sales of retatrutide and other unapproved versions of GLP-1 products to consumers are illegal and cannot lawfully be compounded.

Lilly Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Hyman said products sold through the black market were unverified and unapproved and could expose consumers to significant risks.

The company said it has referred more than 200 individuals and entities to the FDA, U.S. Justice Department, state attorneys general, law enforcement agencies and professional licensing boards over suspected sales of unauthorized retatrutide products.

The crackdown comes as demand for obesity treatments has fuelled a growing online market for products claiming to contain weight-loss drugs. Lilly said some sellers have promoted retatrutide through websites, social media and businesses presenting themselves as medical providers while allegedly sourcing products from unregulated manufacturers.

The company also called on social media platforms, e-commerce companies, payment processors, credit card firms, shipping companies and regulators to take stronger action against unauthorized sellers.

The scale of the illicit market has also drawn attention from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which intercepted more than 690 shipments containing over 31,000 units of illicit GLP-1 drugs during fiscal 2025.

In July alone, seizures more than doubled to over 1,400 shipments involving nearly 90,000 vials, according to the agency.