Eli Lilly Taps Amazon to Deliver Its Weight Management Blockbuster. Is It Time to Buy the Pharma Stock?

It's hard to overstate just how successful the expansions of new diabetes treatments into the weight management arena have been for the companies that sell them. In one striking example, the market capitalization of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), formerly a relatively obscure drugmaker that until recently mostly sold diabetes treatments, recently exceeded the market cap of Tesla.Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) newest weight management drug, Zepbound, is already on pace to outperform Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. And a new distribution partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may accelerate sales of Zepbound even faster.Could this Amazon Pharmacy partnership make Eli Lilly a smarter stock to buy now?