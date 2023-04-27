27.04.2023 12:29:50

Eli Lilly: Tirzepatide Achieves Up To 15.7% Weight Loss In Results From SURMOUNT-2

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported that tirzepatide achieved superior weight loss compared to placebo at 72 weeks of treatment in results from SURMOUNT-2. The study met both co-primary objectives and all key secondary objectives for tirzepatide compared to placebo for both estimandsi.

The company said those taking tirzepatide lost up to 15.7% or 15.6 kg of body weight for the efficacy estimandii. The overall safety profile was similar to previously reported SURMOUNT and SURPASS trials. The trial evaluated 938 adult participants with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes.

Jeff Emmick, senior vice president, product development, Lilly, said: "The degree of mean weight reduction seen in SURMOUNT-2 has not been previously achieved in phase 3 trials for obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes."

Lilly will continue to evaluate the SURMOUNT-2 results. Based on these results, the company plans to complete the U.S. submission for tirzepatide in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities in the coming weeks. The company anticipates regulatory action as early as late 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

