HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie
WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250
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26.05.2026 13:10:13
Eli Lilly to Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Curevo for up to USD 1.5 Billion
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HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
HBM Healthcare Investments, an investment company specialising in the healthcare sector, announces that its privately held portfolio company Curevo Vaccine has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Under the terms of the agreement, Curevo shareholders could receive total cash proceeds of up to USD 1.5 billion, consisting of an upfront payment and an additional payment upon achievement of a defined milestone.
HBM Healthcare Investments participated in Curevo’s Series B financing round in March 2025 with USD 13.3 million and holds approximately 4.8 percent of the company. The transaction lifts the net asset value (NAV) per HBM share by approximately CHF 4.00 (+1.4%) and once again underscores the value creation potential within the private company portfolio.
Curevo is a privately held biotechnology company in the clinical development stage, based near Seattle. The company aims to reduce the burden of infectious diseases by developing vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility. Its lead product, amezosvatein, is a non-mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles. Shingles is a painful condition characterised by a blistering skin rash, and 10–18% of patients also develop persistent, and in some cases severe, nerve pain.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2333550
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2333550 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|
13:10
|Eli Lilly übernimmt HBM-Portfoliounternehmen Curevo für bis zu USD 1.5 Milliarden (EQS Group)
|
13:10
|Eli Lilly to Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Curevo for up to USD 1.5 Billion (EQS Group)
|
18.05.26
|Key Figures 15.05.2026 (EQS Group)
|
13.05.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments posts profit of CHF 272 million in its 25th financial year (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments erzielt im 25. Geschäftsjahr einen Gewinn von CHF 272 Millionen (EQS Group)
|
01.05.26
|Key Figures 30.04.2026 (EQS Group)
|
16.04.26
|Key Figures 15.04.2026 (EQS Group)
|
01.04.26
|HBM Healthcare Investments steigert NAV um 17.2 Prozent und erwartet Jahresgewinn von CHF 272 Millionen im Geschäftsjahr 2025/2026 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|258,00
|0,78%
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