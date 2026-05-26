HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie

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WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250

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26.05.2026 13:10:13

Eli Lilly to Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Curevo for up to USD 1.5 Billion

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Eli Lilly to Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Curevo for up to USD 1.5 Billion

26.05.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST

HBM Healthcare Investments, an investment company specialising in the healthcare sector, announces that its privately held portfolio company Curevo Vaccine has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Under the terms of the agreement, Curevo shareholders could receive total cash proceeds of up to USD 1.5 billion, consisting of an upfront payment and an additional payment upon achievement of a defined milestone.

HBM Healthcare Investments participated in Curevo’s Series B financing round in March 2025 with USD 13.3 million and holds approximately 4.8 percent of the company. The transaction lifts the net asset value (NAV) per HBM share by approximately CHF 4.00 (+1.4%) and once again underscores the value creation potential within the private company portfolio.

Curevo is a privately held biotechnology company in the clinical development stage, based near Seattle. The company aims to reduce the burden of infectious diseases by developing vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility. Its lead product, amezosvatein, is a non-mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles. Shingles is a painful condition characterised by a blistering skin rash, and 10–18% of patients also develop persistent, and in some cases severe, nerve pain.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2333550

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333550  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

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