18.10.2022 13:20:23

Eli Lilly To Buy Akouos For Up To $610 Mln

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday announced its decision to acquire Akouos, Inc. (AKUS), a developer of viral gene therapies for the treatment of inner ear conditions, including sensorineural hearing loss.

The consideration is about $487 million plus a contingent value right for an aggregate amount up to $610 million.

As per the deal, Lilly will pay $12.50 per share for Akouos, in cash, with one contingent value right (CVR) of up to $3.00 per share.

Akouos's lead product candidate, AK-OTOF, is a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the otoferlin gene (OTOF). The company's pipeline include AK-CLRN1 for Usher Type 3A, an autosomal recessive disorder characterized by progressive loss of both hearing and vision, GJB2 for a common form of monogenic deafness and hearing loss, and AK-antiVEGF for the treatment of vestibular schwannoma.

AKUS shares are up more than 80% in pre-market. It had closed at $7.01, down 5.14% on Monday.

