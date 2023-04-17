Eli Lilly To Invest Additional $1.6 Bln, Commits 200 New Jobs At LEAP Innovation Park

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Monday announced an additional investment of $1.6 billion to add another 200 new jobs within LEAP Innovation Park in Boone County. With the new investment, the total commitment comes to $3.7 billion, and that will create up to 700 new jobs.

Further, Lilly said it will commit $15 million to Ivy Tech for high-tech manufacturing jobs.

The latest commitment of up to 200 additional jobs represents positions for highly skilled workers, such as engineers, operating personnel, and lab technicians.

The company's collaboration with Ivy Tech will provide scholarships to individuals interested in pursuing two-year degrees or certificates in manufacturing, quality or related fields.

Over the past three years, Lilly has invested $6.4 billion in U.S.-based manufacturing sites to deliver medicines to patients worldwide.