Eli Lilly Up Over 11% In Pre-market After Increased Q2 Profit, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) were up in the early Tuesday morning trading after the company reported a surge in earnings for the second-quarter, reflecting an increase in revenue, supported by a 29 percent increase in volume. The stock movement was also supported by an increase in full year 2023 outlook, above estimates. LLY was trading up by 11.43 percent at $506 per share in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the second-quarter, the company's profit surged to $1.76 billion or $1.95 per share from $952.5 million or $1.05 per share, posted for the same period of previous year.

Excluding items, income stood at $1.904 billion or $2.11 per share, compared with last year's $1.131 billion or $1.25 per share a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the drug maker to earn $1.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue rose to $8.31 billion from $6.49 billion of previous year, which is above the analysts' estimate of $7.58 billion.

For fiscal 2023, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $9.20 to $9.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.70 to $9.90 per share on revenues between $33.4 billion and $33.9 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings of $8.71 per share, on revenue of $31.44 billion, for the year.

Previously, for fiscal 2023, the drug maker had projected a profit range of $8.18 to $8.38 per share, with adjusted earnings range of $8.65 to $8.85 per share, on revenues between $31.2 billion and $31.7 billion.