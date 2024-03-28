|
28.03.2024 14:05:00
Eli Lilly vs. Berkshire Hathaway: Which Stock Will Become the Next Member of the $1 Trillion Club?
Getting to a $1 trillion market cap is a huge achievement for a company, as only the best of the best can join that club. Not only do companies need to generate strong results, but investors also need to be optimistic about their future growth for their valuations to reach such highs. Two stocks that aren't at $1 trillion just yet but are the closest to that mark today are Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).Berkshire Hathaway's $890 billion valuation is around $160 billion more than what Eli Lilly is worth today (approximately $730 billion), but in a volatile market, things can change quickly. Is Berkshire a lock to be the next $1 trillion stock, or does Eli Lilly have a realistic shot of getting there first?One number which highlights the difference in excitement around these stocks is the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. At more than 130, investors are paying a massive premium for Eli Lilly's stock. Meanwhile, Berkshire looks like it may be incredibly undervalued, with its P/E multiple a lowly 9. Berkshire invests in many different businesses, but insurance is core to its operations. That is, unfortunately, not a terribly exciting business for many investors, even if billionaire investor Warren Buffett is the face of it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.