Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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16.06.2026 19:00:00
Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk: Better Obesity Drug Stock?
Analysts project that the weight loss market will grow rapidly in the coming years. Investors looking to cash in on this may turn to the companies that lead this niche: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). These pharmaceutical giants have moved in opposite directions on the market over the past year: Eli Lilly has gained 40%, while Novo Nordisk's shares have dropped 42%. But that doesn't tell us which is more likely to perform well over the medium term. Let's decide that by looking more deeply into each company. Image source: The Motley Fool.Eli Lilly's weight loss lineup includes Zepbound, which is currently the best-selling medicine in this niche. The company also recently received approval for Foundayo. This oral GLP-1 therapy is helping it expand its addressable market and attract patients who were hesitant to use injectable drugs. Eli Lilly is posting outstanding revenue and earnings growth, partly thanks to its dominance in chronic weight management. In the first quarter, the company's revenue jumped 56% year over year to $19.8 billion. Its earnings per share soared 170% year over year to $8.26.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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