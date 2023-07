Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk: What's the Better Weight-Loss Stock to Buy?

Obesity is a huge challenge, costing the U.S. healthcare system more than $170 billion each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And as obesity becomes more prevalent, those costs are likely to rise. There's a big need to address obesity.Two companies that are investing big money in weight-loss treatments are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). Shares of both companies are up more than 20% this year, and there's potential for even more growth ahead. Which is the better weight-loss stock to invest in today?Eli Lilly has some encouraging weight-loss treatments in its portfolio. Mounjaro is a diabetes drug that isn't approved to treat weight loss, but that may soon change; the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it a fast-track designation, and it may get approval for the indication by the end of the year. Mounjaro has been such an exciting drug that some analysts think it can even generate a whopping $100 billion at its peak. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel