Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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05.10.2026 14:44:17
Eli Lilly vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Is it better to pay a premium for explosive growth or hunt for value in a steady giant? This is the central question for investors choosing between Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
Eli Lilly has transformed into a growth powerhouse led by its blockbuster metabolic treatments for weight loss and diabetes. Meanwhile, Pfizer is repositioning itself through strategic acquisitions to offset patent cliffs and declining pandemic-related revenue. Both companies are giants in the healthcare space, yet they offer vastly different risk and reward profiles for 2026.
Eli Lilly develops and markets a wide range of medicines, but its primary focus has shifted heavily toward metabolic health. The company is currently dominated by its GLP-1 platform, which includes blockbuster treatments for diabetes and obesity, making it a standout among pharmaceutical stocks. Its reach is further affected by recent decisions from CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to limit coverage for specific weight-loss medications on certain insurance plans.
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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29.09.26
|Eli Lilly-Aktie stabil: Zepbound schneidet bei Gewichtsreduzierung besser ab als Wegovy (Dow Jones)
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29.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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24.09.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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24.09.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
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22.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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15.09.26
|Eli-Lilly: Berenberg stuft auf „Buy“ hoch und erhöht Kursziel - Aktie höher (dpa-AFX)
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15.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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08.09.26
|Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|1 019,80
|0,06%
|Pfizer Inc.
|24,34
|-1,46%
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