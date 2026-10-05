Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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05.10.2026 14:44:17

Eli Lilly vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Is it better to pay a premium for explosive growth or hunt for value in a steady giant? This is the central question for investors choosing between Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Eli Lilly has transformed into a growth powerhouse led by its blockbuster metabolic treatments for weight loss and diabetes. Meanwhile, Pfizer is repositioning itself through strategic acquisitions to offset patent cliffs and declining pandemic-related revenue. Both companies are giants in the healthcare space, yet they offer vastly different risk and reward profiles for 2026.

Eli Lilly develops and markets a wide range of medicines, but its primary focus has shifted heavily toward metabolic health. The company is currently dominated by its GLP-1 platform, which includes blockbuster treatments for diabetes and obesity, making it a standout among pharmaceutical stocks. Its reach is further affected by recent decisions from CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to limit coverage for specific weight-loss medications on certain insurance plans.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 1 019,80 0,06% Eli Lilly
Pfizer Inc. 24,34 -1,46% Pfizer Inc.

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