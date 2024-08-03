|
03.08.2024 12:20:00
Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: A Recent Study Suggests This Company Has the Best Weight Loss Drug
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) are the two big names dominating the anti-obesity market today. They've been generating billions in revenue from their treatments, and there's still a lot of growth for these companies.However, the weight loss drug that proves to be more effective could ultimately determine which company will capture the lion's share of the market. That's an important consideration for investors, as that could also dictate which of these healthcare stocks is the better buy in the long run. A recent study suggests that there could be a winner already emerging in this race.A recent study from the JAMA Internal Medicine journal compared the effectiveness of tirzepatide (Eli Lilly's drug, which is the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro), versus semaglutide (Novo Nordisk's drug, which is the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic). It found that patients who took tirzepatide were more likely to experience significant weight loss than if they used semaglutide. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
