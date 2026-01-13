Novo Nordisk Aktie
Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: Which Company Will Dominate the Weight Loss Drug Market in 2026?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) have seen revenue climb in recent years thanks to their expertise in one particular area: weight loss drugs. The companies are leaders in this market that analysts expect to reach nearly $100 billion by 2030. Today, they each sell injectable drugs, though Novo recently scored the first-ever approval for an oral drug of this particular class. And Lilly's oral candidate, under regulatory review right now, may be next.The companies make GLP-1 drugs, products that interact with hormonal pathways involved in the digestion process -- and these types of drugs have proven their popularity worldwide, with demand even surpassing supply at certain points.So now, with the era of weight loss pills about to start, it's a great time to take a closer look at each of these pharma giants. Which company will dominate the weight loss drug market in 2026? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
