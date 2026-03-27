Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN DE: A3EU6F / ISIN: DK0062498333
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27.03.2026 16:00:00
Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: Which Obesity Drug Stock Is the Better Buy?
Over the past year, the two leaders in the obesity drug market, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), have lagged broader equities, though the latter has performed substantially worse than the former. Still, analysts predict that this therapeutic area will soar over the next decade, and there is a good chance these two will maintain their edge over their peers given their pipelines. But which one is a better buy?Eli Lilly's weight loss medicine, Zepbound, and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy have gone head-to-head in a clinical trial. The former emerged victorious, leading to a mean weight loss of 20.2% compared to the latter's 13.7% in the 72-week study. It's no wonder, then, that Zepbound has been gaining significant traction and now holds the lead in this market, despite Wegovy being approved more than two years before it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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