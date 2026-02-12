Novo Nordisk Aktie
Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk in the Weight Loss Drug Market: Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) have made headlines over the past few years for selling one of the world's most in-demand products: weight loss drugs. Lilly is the maker of tirzepatide, approved for type 2 diabetes under the name Mounjaro and for weight loss as Zepbound. Novo's semaglutide is sold for those indications as Ozempic and Wegovy, respectively.Demand has been high for these drugs -- so high, that they were on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's drug shortage list back in 2024. Lilly and Novo ramped up their production and manufacturing infrastructure to meet demand, and supply has returned. But people continue to rush to these drugs, and analysts' forecasts call for the obesity drug market to reach almost $100 billion by the end of the decade. So, weight loss drugs are on track to deliver more growth to companies in the field.Now, in this Eli Lilly versus Novo Nordisk story, here's what investors need to know.
