Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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23.06.2026 16:14:00
Eli Lilly vs Viking Therapeutics: Which GLP-1 Stock Is the Better Buy?
GLP-1 drugs are proving helpful for many conditions, not just weight loss. In studies, they have shown they can reduce cardiovascular risk, sleep apnea, and even curb addictions. They have the potential to truly transform healthcare, and thus, the opportunity here is significant.Analysts at Grand View Research estimate that the global GLP-1 drug market will be worth more than $185 billion by 2033. That translates into a compounded annual growth rate of 12.4% between now and then, as the market was worth $66.4 billion last year. A couple of stocks that are intriguing options in the GLP-1 market are Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX). The former is a heavyweight in the healthcare sector, with a valuation right around $1 trillion, and it's a rock-solid company. The latter is much smaller, but in return, it may offer more upside. Which stock is the better buy if you want to take advantage of the growth opportunities in GLP-1?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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