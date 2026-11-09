Eli Lilly Aktie

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WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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09.11.2026 18:41:02

Eli Lilly's Foundayo Cuts Sleep Apnea Severity By Up To 44% In Phase 3 Trials

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Monday announced positive Phase 3 results showing that its oral obesity drug Foundayo (orforglipron) significantly reduced obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity in adults with obesity or overweight.

The company plans to submit the findings to the U.S. FDA by the end of 2026, seeking approval for moderate-to-severe OSA.

In the 52-week ATTAIN-OSA program, Foundayo reduced breathing interruptions by 43.8% among participants not using positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy and 27.5% among those using it.

Notably, 31.5% of participants not using PAP therapy achieved remission or mild OSA, compared with 19.6% among those using PAP therapy. The drug also reduced sleep apnea-specific hypoxic burden, which measures oxygen drops during sleep, by 55.9% and 45.8%, respectively.

Participants taking Foundayo lost an average of 28 pounds without PAP therapy and 28.2 pounds with it. The treatment also improved certain cardiovascular risk factors, including inflammation and systolic blood pressure.

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