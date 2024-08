Eli Lilly's Obesity Drug Shows a Heart Benefit. Is It Time to Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) notched a 3.5% gain on Thursday, Aug. 1, after the company reported positive clinical trial results for its increasingly successful weight management treatment. It looks like certain patients treated with tirzepatide were significantly less likely to suffer cardiovascular death and other heart failure outcomes compared to patients who were randomized to receive a placebo.Tirzepatide is already marketed as Zepbound for weight management and Mounjaro for diabetes. Sales have been rocketing higher but so has Eli Lilly's stock price. To find out whether Eli Lilly stock is a good investment now, let's start by looking at what its new lead drug accomplished for heart failure patients.If you only glanced at the headlines concerning Eli Lilly's latest clinical trial success, you might think tirzepatide has been proven to prevent heart attacks and strokes across the board, but that isn't the case. The phase 3 Summit trial evaluated the drug in adults with obesity and a complex condition called heart failure with preserved ejection fraction or HFpEF. This is a condition where the heart beats normally but still can't pump enough blood because it isn't filling up before it contracts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool