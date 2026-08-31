Eli Lilly's Taltz-Zepbound Combo Shows Encouraging Results At Week 52

(RTTNews) - Monday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced 52-week results from TOGETHER-PsO and TOGETHER-PsA, evaluating the concomitant use of Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared to Taltz alone in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis or active psoriatic arthritis, respectively, and obesity or overweight with at least one additional weight-related comorbid condition.

At week 52, 30.6 percent of participants receiving the combination treatment in TOGETHER-PsO achieved complete skin clearance and atleast 10 percent weight loss, compared to 4.4 percent for Taltz alone.

Meanwhile, 39.2 percent of participants receiving the combination treatment in TOGETHER-PsA achieved a reduction in disease activity along with 10 percent weight loss compared to 1.7 percent for monotherapy.

The combination treatment also led to greater improvements in systemic inflammation over time in both trials, as measured by high-sensitivity C-reactive protein. In addition to this, improvements in BMI, blood pressure, glucose, HbA1c, triglycerides, and total cholesterol were sustained or further improved in people receiving both drugs.

The company plans to discuss detailed 52-week results from TOGETHER-PsO and TOGETHER-PsA at future medical meetings and publish in peer-reviewed journals.

LLY was trading at $1,170.99, down 0.22 percent before the bell on the NYSE.