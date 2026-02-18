Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
18.02.2026 13:12:00
Eli Lilly's Taltz-Zepbound Deliver Positive Results At 36 Weeks In Psoriasis And Obesity Trial
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced positive topline results from the TOGETHER-PsO open-label Phase 3b clinical trial evaluating the concomitant use of Taltz and Zepbound compared to Taltz alone in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and obesity or overweight with at least one additional weight-related comorbid condition. At 36 weeks, treatment with Taltz and Zepbound met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, delivering superior skin clearance and weight loss versus Taltz monotherapy.
In the study, 27.1% of participants receiving Taltz and Zepbound reached complete skin clearance or PASI 100 and at least 10% weight loss, compared to 5.8% of patients treated with Taltz alone. In a key secondary endpoint, Taltz plus Zepbound delivered a 40% relative increase over Taltz monotherapy in the proportion of patients who achieved PASI 100, demonstrating that treatment of obesity or overweight with Zepbound reduced the burden of psoriasis.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Eli Lilly shares are up 0.25 percent to $1,039.00.
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|862,20
|-0,34%
