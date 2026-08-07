Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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08.08.2026 00:30:00
Eli Lilly's Timing of the FDA Filing of Its Next Weight-Loss Drug Is Now Official -- and Novo Nordisk Has a Problem
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is already the leader in the weight-loss market thanks to Zepbound, the best-selling medication in this space. However, the drugmaker has been making headlines with its next-gen anti-obesity medicine, retatrutide. Eli Lilly recently announced that it will request approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for retatrutide in the first quarter of 2027. This new product could help Eli Lilly extend its lead over its biggest competitor in this space, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). Here's the rundown. In a phase 3 study, retatrutide posted an average weight loss of up to 28.3% over 80 weeks. Not only is that substantially better than anything Novo Nordisk's Wegovy has ever produced in clinical trials, but it is also, as some have pointed out, comparable to what we typically see in bariatric surgeries.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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