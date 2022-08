Eliem Therapeutics Discontinues ETX-810 Program As Phase 2a Trial In Sciatica Fails

(RTTNews) - Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) Tuesday said its Phase 2a clinical trial of ETX-810 in lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica failed to achieve the primary endpoint and that program will be discontinued.

Earlier in April, the clinical-stage biotechnology company has reported the lack of separation from placebo observed in the Phase 2a clinical trial in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain or DPNP.