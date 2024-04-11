Eliem Therapeutics To Buy Tenet Medicines, Plans $120 Mln Private Placement; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM) were gaining more than 57 percent in pre-market activity on the Nasdaq after the company Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Tenet Medicines, Inc., a development-stage private biotechnology company. The deal will add Tenet's lead product candidate, TNT119, a potentially best-in class anti-CD19 antibody, directed towards treating autoantibody-mediated diseases.

Further, Eliem said it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $120 million private placement of common stock with a syndicate of new and existing institutional life science investors.

In the private placement, Eliem has agreed to sell 31.24 million shares of its common stock at a price of $3.84 per share. The private placement is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the acquisition.

Under the terms of the acquisition deal, Tenet stockholders are entitled to receive shares of Eliem's common stock upon the closing of the acquisition. Pre-acquisition Tenet equityholders would own around 15% of the combined company, while pre-acquisition Eliem equityholders would own approximately 85%.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The acquisition and the private placement are expected to close in the middle of 2024, subject to Eliem stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

Following the acquisition, the combined company plans to focus on advancing TNT119 designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy.

The combined company expects to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of TNT119 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and immune thrombocytopenia in the second half of 2024.

Immediately following the deal closure and the private placement, the total cash and cash equivalents of the combined company are expected to be around $210 million. Eliem expects the amount to be sufficient to fund the combined company's planned operations into 2027 and to enable the potential attainment of key clinical and development milestones for TNT119.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Eliem shares were trading at $4.21, up 57.7%.