Elimination of the dilutive impact of Shareplan 2026

In the context of the AXA Group’s 2026 employee share offering (Shareplan 2026)1 and in order to eliminate any associated dilutive effect, AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buy back its own shares for cancellation for a maximum amount of Euro 470,800,000 in accordance with the terms of its share repurchase program2.

The price per share to be paid by AXA shall be determined on the basis of the arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average AXA share prices calculated over a period of 20 trading days commencing on October 2, 2026 and corresponding to the fixing period for the shares to be issued under Shareplan 20263.

Share buyback transactions by the investment services provider conducted in relation to this agreement will not extend beyond October 29, 2026.

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