ELINA TOURUNEN JOINS eQ´S PRIVATE EQUITY TEAM

15 January 2020, 9:00 AM

eQ Asset Management reinforces its private equity team by hiring Elina Tourunen (M.Sc.Econ, CFA) as an Investment Director starting April 2020. Mrs Tourunen joins eQ from Luxemburg-based European Investment Fund, where she held the position of senior portfolio manager since 2015. Prior to that, she was head of private equity and debt at Finnish pension insurance company Etera and prior to that, worked in the Transaction Advisory Services team of EY in Helsinki.

”eQ´s strong growth in private equity assets under management continued in 2019 and we raised Euro 270 million of new capital. Simultaneously, 2019 was the most active investment year in eQ´s history as we deployed more than Euro 500 million across the European and North American private equity and private credit markets.

We believe that client demand for private assets will continue to increase and we strengthen our team in anticipation of this. With her background, international networks and expertise, Elina is a strong addition to our 8-person, very experienced private equity team” says Staffan Jåfs, head of private equity at eQ Asset Management.

eQ Asset Management manages a total of 25 private equity / private credit funds or separate accounts comprising client assets of Euro 2.3 billion. Early 2020, eQ will establish two new private equity funds focusing on Northern Europe - primary fund of fund eQ PE XII North and secondary fund of fund eQ PE SF III. Later in 2020, eQ will launch its third private credit fund, eQ Private Credit III.

eQ’s private equity funds commits to funds investing in small and medium-sized, unlisted companies operative in Northern Europe, North America and Eastern Europe. eQ is an established investor in both the primary as well as the secondary market. eQ raises new funds annually alternating between Northern Europe and North America. eQ´s private credit funds invests predominantly in senior secured loans issued by large, PE-sponsored Western European companies.

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.2 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.