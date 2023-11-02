Elis announces the acquisition of Compañia de Tratamientos Levante

Saint-Cloud, November 2, 2023 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of Compañia de Tratamientos Levante S.L., a Spanish company specialized in Pest Control. The company generated revenue of c. 4 million euros in 2022. It has a national reach but mostly operates in Valencia, Madrid, Castellon, and Elche. This acquisition will be consolidated from 1 November 2023.

Founded 30 years ago, the company has both public and private clients. It employs c. 80 employees and offers a large range of Pest Control services (rodents, crawling and flying insects) as well as disinfection services.

With this transaction, Elis will strengthen its position on the Spanish Pest Control market, which development has been accelerating since the end of the pandemic.

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

