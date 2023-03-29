|
29.03.2023 18:53:47
Elis announces the availability of its 2022 Universal Registration Document
Saint-Cloud, 29 March 2023 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, announces that it filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF).
The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:
- the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report and the related Statutory Auditors’ reports;
- the Supervisory Board Report on corporate Governance;
- information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;
- the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.
The universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:
https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information
The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website:
www.amf-france.org
Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
