25.07.2024 11:50:25
Elis announces the availability of its 2024 half-year financial report
Saint-Cloud, 25 July 2024 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces that the 2024 half-year financial report was made available today to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF).
The 2024 half-year financial report includes:
- The attestation of Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board of Elis and person responsible for the half-year financial report;
- The report on activity and results for the first half of 2024;
- Condensed consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2024;
- The statutory auditors' report on half yearly financial information.
The 2024 half-year financial report is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:
https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investor-relations/regulated-information
The 2024 half-year financial report is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website:
www.amf-france.org
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
