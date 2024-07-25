25.07.2024 11:50:25

Elis announces the availability of its 2024 half-year financial report

Saint-Cloud, 25 July 2024 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces that the 2024 half-year financial report was made available today to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF).

The 2024 half-year financial report includes:

  • The attestation of Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board of Elis and person responsible for the half-year financial report;
  • The report on activity and results for the first half of 2024;
  • Condensed consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2024;
  • The statutory auditors' report on half yearly financial information.

The 2024 half-year financial report is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:
https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investor-relations/regulated-information

The 2024 half-year financial report is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website:
www.amf-france.org

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

