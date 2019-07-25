Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago Celebrates National Cheesecake Day with a New Flavor, a Cheesecake Festival and Plenty of Free Cheesecake!

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New Flavor:

Eli's Celebration Dippers: Frozen Confetti Cheesecake on a stick, hand dipped in chocolate… a fun way to celebrate our favorite holiday. Available online shop.elicheesecake.com, at Eli's Bakery and at the Festival.

Cheesecake Festival : A day devoted to all things cheesecake :

When: Sunday, July 28th (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM)



Where: Eli's Cheesecake World,

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago

(corner of Montrose and Forest Preserve Drive)





• Cheesecake Tasting: Try a different kind of cheesecake every hour (all day)

• Cheesecake Games for all ages (all day): cheesecake eating contests, cheesecake hula hoop contests, cheesecake bingo and more!

• The world renowned Jesse White Tumblers (11:30 AM) flying over a giant cheesecake

• Chicago's own Happiness Club (noon) Chicago's favorite kids performing hip hop with a positive message

• The Karen Hart Band (1:00 PM)

• Zumba (2:30 PM)

• Photo Op with Eli's Big Slice mascot (all day)

• Classic Car Show: Over 100 cars on display (all day)

• Admission is free

National Cheesecake Day:

When: Tuesday July 30th (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM) Where: All around Chicago and at Eli's Cheesecake World, 6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago

It's all about giving out as many free slices of cheesecake as possible! Follow #ElisMobile on Twitter to discover the location of the Eli's Cheesecake Mobile (Yes, a really cool car that was built by one of our cheesecake fans) and the Big Slice mascot. That's where we will be handing out FREE CHEESECAKE all around Chicago.

At our Bakery: Enjoy a free slice of cheesecake and special savings on all dessert purchases at Eli's Cheesecake Bakery Cafe, Chicago (8:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

On-Line: In honor of Eli's 39th Birthday, save 39% on select cheesecakes with promo code 39CCDAY, delivered via FedEx, our new trusted service provider! July 28-30. Visit shop.elicheesecake.com/category/nationalcckday.

History of Eli's Cheesecake

Restaurateur Eli Schulman created cheesecake as the signature dessert for his legendary Chicago steakhouse almost 40 years ago. By breaking all the rules of traditional cheesecake baking, he created "Chicago Style" cheesecake: richer and creamier than its NY counterpart, with a shortbread cookie crust instead of a graham one. Frequently referred to as a Chicago icon, Eli's has grown from a local favorite to creating giant cheesecakes for four Presidential Inaugural celebrations in Washington DC. and many of Chicago's celebratory moments, including Chicago's 150th and Illinois 200th birthdays. Still a family-owned business, Eli's turns out over 20,000 cheesecakes and desserts daily at Eli's Cheesecake World on Chicago's northwest side. Eli's attributes its success to a strong commitment to quality, empowering its workforce and following Eli Schulman's mantras "Charity will never bust you" and "Treat others as if you were the other."

For high res images, visit www.elicheesecake.com/hiresimages.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elis-cheesecake-of-chicago-celebrates-national-cheesecake-day-with-a-new-flavor-a-cheesecake-festival-and-plenty-of-free-cheesecake-300891054.html

SOURCE Eli's Cheesecake