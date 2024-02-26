Elis closes the acquisition of Moderna Holding BV in the Netherlands

Saint-Cloud, 26 February 2024 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Moderna Holding BV (« Moderna ») in the Netherlands, which signing was announced on 10 January 2024. The acquisition will be consolidated from 1 March 2024.

Moderna operates a very modern plant that becomes one of the largest plants of the Group. Thanks to 2 supply centers, the plant can address the entire Dutch territory. Moderna employs around 400 people. It provides Flat linen, Workwear, and Hygiene & Well-being services to clients in the Hospitality, Industrial, and Trade & Services industries. 2023 revenue was close to €50m.

This acquisition complements Elis’ existing network in the Netherlands, especially in the buoyant Workwear market, and allows the Group to address the Flat linen market, which was not the case until now.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 29 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contact

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

